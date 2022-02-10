Sista Afia has done enough to win 'Artiste of the Year' – Manager

Sista Afia's manager commends her

Source: GNA

Mr. Emmanuel Arhin, Manager of Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, says the time is due for his artiste to win the 'Artiste of the Year' award, considering the quality of her work in recent times.

According to the manager, known in showbiz as “Bossu Kule”, Sista Afia under the year of review had produced more hit songs and performed across various regions and deserves recognition.



"It is about time Sista Afia is considered for the Artiste of the Year accolade. She has been one of the most influential and consistent female artistes over the years.



"She is undoubtedly the most consistent and versatile female musical artiste in the country now and we have to appreciate her hard work," he told GNA Entertainment in an interview.



Bossu Kule added that Sista Afia had over the years improved on her craft and continues to demonstrate her versatility having made hit songs in Highlife, Hip-pop, Hiplife, Afrobeat, among others, and considers her super talented.

He further asserted that Sista Afia's latest hit single "Asuoden" featuring Kuami Eugene is currently one of the biggest songs in the country and has racked over 10 million streams across various streaming platforms.



The manager also said that Sista Afia would do more projects this year than previous and appreciates fans who have supported her over the years.



Sista Afia has been very prolific with her music over the past few months with her "Sika" single featuring Sarkodie and Kweku Flick topping musical charts in Ghana.