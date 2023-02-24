0
Sista Afia heals the brokenhearted in "Carry Go" music video

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia has dropped the visuals for her hard-hitting street anthem "Carry Go."

Sista Afia delivers some scinalliting vocals on this new tune produced by Abochi, accompanied by some melodious hooks and lyrics.

On this new song, the award-winning musician goes emotionally charged on heartbreakers while consoling the heartbroken and healing them with positive vibes.

In the new music video, directed by Xbills Ebenezer, Sista discusses her romantic life and her objectives in entering into a relationship.

The central theme of the song and video illustrates how money plays a crucial role in modern relationships.

Sista Afia demonstrates her sense of fashion in the visuals, coupled with her impressive choreographed dance moves.

Possibly a contender for the music video of the year, "Carry Go" is available across all streaming platforms.

Watch new music video below

Source: GNA
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
