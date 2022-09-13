0
Sista Afia involved in an accident

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songstress, Sista Afia, has shared a video of her car getting tolled by a truck after getting involved in an accident.

In the video on the songstress’s Snapchat, she shared a caption that indicated that she had survived a minor accident that could have turned deadly while giving thanks to God.

“God saved me today, forever grateful,” she captioned on September 13, 2022.

It hasn't been reported that the artiste was injured or physically harmed, however, her car was damaged.

Sista Afia after sharing news about her accident has since gone quiet on all her social media accounts.

