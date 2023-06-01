Sista Afia is a beacon of hope for Ghanaian music – Manager

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia

Source: GNA

Kofi Clinton, Manager of Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia, says the music talent of his artiste is unmatchable, unparalleled, and among the best in the world.

According to Kofi Clinton, who heads Ace Khandi Records, Sista Afia’s music talent surpasses many in the music industry and deserves all the commendation, having produced many hit songs over the years.



Speaking in an interview, Kofi Clinton stated that Sista Afia, since making her debut in the music industry in 2015, has improved and thrived in her craft and is among the best in the country.



“When it comes to music, Sista Afia knows what entails good music, and this can be seen in her amazing vocal prowess and lyrical vibes.



“For me, I can say she is the most versatile female artiste we have in the country currently because she raps, sings, and can do multiple genres, and this for me is unique,” he said.

Kofi Clinton further stated that Sista Afia could reach the heights of becoming a Grammy-winning artiste if Ghanaians would support her more.



“She is a beacon of hope for Ghanaian music in terms of getting our first female Grammy award winner, and I believe she will get there, and I entreat Ghanaians to support her because she has all the talent,” he said in an interview.



Kofi Clinton also revealed that Sista Afia is billed to embark on a series of musical tours starting next month in Dubai, courtesy of M&J Travel and Tour.