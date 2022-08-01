Sista Afia is ungrateful and I’m pissed with her over ‘Asuoden’ song- Ayesem

Stephen Kwabena Siaw claims he wrote Sista Afia's song

Stephen Kwabena Siaw popularly known as Ayesem, a Takoradi-based artiste, has revealed what got him pissed after writing the ‘Asuoden’ hit song for Sista Afia.

He revealed “The reason why Sista Afia issues popped up is that on her digital stores the song Asuoden which I wrote for her but later I saw that the song was written by Sista Afia and Kuami Eugene that’s where I got pissed and called her on phone.



“She went to UTV for an interview and such a huge platform she didn’t even mention my name that I wrote the song for her and when I spoke with her she said she forgot but later when she refused to credit me on her digital stores that’s when I got pissed,” he added on the Kastle Drive Show.



Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye, Ayesem disclosed that most female artistes in Ghana are shy to let the public know that there are people behind the scenes who write songs for them.

“Most of the female artistes in Ghana feel shy to let people know that there are some ghost songwriters who write songs for them and I write songs not some of the females and it’s not Sista Afia alone,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“There are other great female artistes in Ghana that I do write songs for them but they always give me the credit for being a ghost songwriter so there is no need to go sit somewhere and even mention their names,” he ended sighted by MyNewsGh.com