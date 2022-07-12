Sista Afia’s mother ‘wows’ fans as she performs on stage with her daughter

Sista Afia on stage with her mother

Social media users go crazy as Sista Afia brings mother on stage

2022 Edition of Ghana Music Awards USA held



Black Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, KiDi, among others win awards at Ghana Music Awards USA



The 2022 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA came off over the weekend and it was nothing short of fun when songstress, Sista Afia, performed with her mother on stage.



In a video she shared on Instagram on July 10, 2022, the singer surprised her fans when she called her mother whom she affectionately calls ‘Mama G’, to perform with her.



Dressed in a beautiful casual two-piece black attire with a sneaker to match, Mama G sang Sista Afia’s ‘Asuoden’ song word-for-word.

The artiste captioned her video post, “My Love everything and more. Mama G on show.”



The excitement as the mother and daughter stood side by side to share in the experience had some social media fans sharing their thoughts.



“Goosebumps! Nothing better than a mother’s love and support! We keeping it CLEAN,” a social media user said.



Another added, “this is so beautiful when your mama is your biggest fan....it's priceless” while a third said, “This is how a family should relate so nice and touching.”



Meanwhile, many Ghanaian performers were awarded for their efforts in the music industry by the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Some personalities who were awarded that night include Andy Dosty, Black Sherif, Ohemaa Mercy, Davido, KiDi, Medikal, and Sefa.





