Sista Afia teases fans in latest sultry photos

Sista Afia goes hard in new photoshoot



Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia, has served fans with some blazing hot bikini shots for the first time on social media.



The singer took to her pages on Monday, June 12, where she splashed the photos which has since grabbed the attention of fans.



In about two photos spotted online, the ‘Asuoden’ crooner’s banging body was on full display amidst some hot poses.



‘Queen Solomon’, as she is affectionately called, rocked the colourful two-piece beachwear in confidence, perhaps, to spite her haters and all who have ‘body-shamed’ her in the past.

"I miss y’all too," the caption to the ‘fire post’ read.



Also, the singer threw subtle shoots in the last slide of that particular post with the message "People won't like you and you will live."



Check out the photos below:







