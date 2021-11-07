Sister Deborah hides the identity of her new man

• Sister Deborah has gone public with her relationship

• The singer has been captured kissing an unknown man



• She has decided to hide the identity of her man



Singer Deborah Vanessa has once again found love, but this time decided to hide the identity of her man.



Popularly known as Sister Derby, the singer shared a video of herself and the unknown man locking lips on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.



It is unclear why the African Mermaid decided to hide his man from the public, but fans say she is only protecting her new relationship.



It would be recalled that Sister Derby suffered a messy breakup with her former boyfriend, rapper Medikal, who is now married to actress, Fella Makafui back in 2018.

Their breakup came as a surprise to many, including their followers who tipped the two to tie the knot, as they looked happy together in their photos and videos.



It is clear that Sister Derby has moved on by giving herself the chance to love again, but this time, her relationship will be kept away from the eyes of social media.



The video of the singer and her new lover has gone viral and as expected Ghanaians have wished her the very best in life.



Watch the video below:







