Sister Derborah reacts to advice to hide her man from Fella Makafui

Singer Sister Deborah

Deborah Vanessa and boyfriend mark Vals Day 2022

Hide your man from Fella, fan to singer



Derby replies a fan who revisited her former relationship



Singer, Deborah Vanessa, has advised a fan to respect the marriage of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Medikal and actress, Fella Makafui.



This comes in after she was cautioned to hide her new boyfriend or risk having her man snatched once again by Fella whom she claims contributed to her breakup with Medikal.



Valentines Day was special for the singer and her boyfriend as she shared images of their official photoshoot purposely taken for February 14.



But reacting to the viral photo that captured Derby lying on a bed with her standing right behind her, an Instagram handler @papalechi commented: "Please hide him before Fella comes for him."

In response to the fan, Derby had this to say: "@papalechi you people do not respect her marriage abi? smh."



See the post below:











