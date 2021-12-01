Sister Derby explains why she stops going to church

Ghanaian singer and television presenter, Deborah Vanessa popularly known as Sister Derby has shared some of her regrets in life about the church in a recent interview.

Speaking to Nkonkonsa.com in an interview, Sister Derby when she was asked what her perception about religion is said that she feels religion was created for the sole purpose of controlling people.



Sister Derby said that she stopped going to church because it was not helpful to her and it is boring because mostly in her previous attendances, they prayed for the same things.



According to her, she lives right by not insulting and lying to people and not loitering the environment and shares what she has if she can and she does not believe in copying someone else’s life to live yours.

The 'Kakalika Love' hitmaker said that it is because of her constant appearances at church services she failed her SHS WAEC papers, namely, Physics and Elective Maths and she regrets not spending more time learning than going to church.



Watch the full interview below:



