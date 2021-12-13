Sister Derby finally explains her ‘sweet ex’ message to Medikal

Sister Derby talks about Medikal again after breakup

Sister Derby confirms ‘moving on’ after nasty breakup with Medikal



Sister Derby receives public backlash for calling Medikal ‘sweet ex’



Popular Ghanaian celebrity, Deborah Vanessa Bonsu, popularly known as ‘Sister Derby,’ has finally explained why she described Medikal as her ‘Sweet ex’ whiles wishing him a happy birthday some time ago.



One can recall that on April 5, 2020, Sister Derby who was Medikal’s former girlfriend sent a lovely birthday wish to him.



Derby’s earlier gesture came as a surprise to many fans and garnered countless reactions from fans across social media.

But explaining the reason behind the act, Sister Derby established that the fact that she shared Medikal’s picture with such a message doesn’t suggest she’s still into him.



Derby in an exclusive interview with popular blogger, Nkonkonsa narrated how she came up with the controversial ‘Happy birthday sweet ex’ caption.



“If I wish someone a happy birthday, that doesn’t mean I haven’t moved on. He was a public figure and it was a public relationship. If I hadn’t moved on, I wouldn’t have dropped kakalika love. I left the relationship so what do you mean I haven’t moved on? Do I look depressed? Do I look struggling?” she stated.



“Fans trooped into my dm to remind me that it was Medikal’s birthday so I put my mischievous cap on, went through my laptop, and saw this nice old picture of ours. I told my siblings I was going to caption the picture sweet ex and they told me not to but I didn’t listen to them. I did it just for fun. People were bashing me that he is married and so on but I called him an ex, not a boo,” she added



Sister Derby and Medikal dated for quite a while but broke up towards the near end of 2018.

Medikal shortly after confirmed his relationship Fella Makafui who was rumored to be the reason for his breakup with Sister Derby.



