Sister Derby in a lovey-dovey mood with boyfriend

Sister Derby and Boyfriend with the love vibes

Sister Derby and boyfriend dance the night away

Sister Derby parties with friends



Sister Derby welcomes the New Year partying



Popular Ghanaian socialite cum singer, Deborah Vanessa has shared a passionately romantic moment with her boyfriend while on a night out.



The ‘kakalika’ singer on January 2, 2022, shared a post on social media with images and videos of her ‘talked about’ boyfriend while out with friends to celebrate the New Year at the Labadi Beach Hotel.



The couple smiled and danced the night away, even as her boyfriend planted kisses on her face while she dazzled in a purple knitted dress.

Prior to this development, it can be recalled that Deborah Vanessa first shared a video of herself and an unknown man locking lips on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania.



Although she had covered the face of the gentleman with an emoji, some Twitter users further searched online and eventually brought out the real identity of the man.



The said video caused a massive stir on social media as many individuals were eager to find out the identity of the gentleman.



