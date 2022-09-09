Sister gospel musician, what have you done to your buttocks? - Cecilia Marfo fires

Cecilia Marfo talks body enhancement

Renowned gospel musician and worshiper, Cecilia Marfo, has tackled a musician she failed to mention, asking why she would think enhancing her buttocks was okay.

Speaking on Bryt TV, she claims enhancing one’s body to attract men gives you five minutes of pleasure, and after that, the individual would have led many people astray.



“That thing you have done to your buttocks, Sister, musician, what at all are you doing? There will come a time when your body will get weary. You won't judge yourself.



“This is what someone has learnt, and now everyone is in on the trend even if they don't have money. Who is that man? His penis is so small that after five minutes of mating, you will be back to facing reality,” she said.



She, furthermore, stated that there are people who may be looking up to the musician and waiting to give their life to Christ, but her actions could change that.



“Also, be aware that five minutes have destroyed so many things. You have made someone fall and you have turned someone into a worldly person. If you had done it well and packaged it well.



“My musician sister, I believe someone is looking up to you. Maybe this person would have given himself to Christ. Don't think I am a villager. Someone told me that I am a villager,” she added.





Watch our latest programmes below:















ADA/BOG