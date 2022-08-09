1
Sit up; things have gone bad - Eddie Nartey to Akufo-Addo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor and movie producer, Eddie Nartey has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescue the country from the current economic hardship under his governance that has led to many Ghanaians complaining bitterly.

According to Eddie, celebrities who are termed as people who live a good life are equally faced with the disadvantage of the high cost of living.

"We don't print money, we are all feeling it. If they increase fuel prices, whether you are a doctor or an actor, or even the president, you will feel it. We all buy it at an equal price.

"It is not just me but I think everybody... When you do vote new people in government, you look for peace and things getting better and so that's not what I expected but this is how things have taken turns to. It is crazy and bad, people are really complaining... There is so much inflation. Things have shot up," he disclosed in an interview with Larry Bozzlz on CTV.

In his special message to Akufo-Addo, Eddie noted that the trust citizens had in the president is gradually declining, a reason he must fix the economy and ensure that the concerns of the people are addressed.

"Nana you really have to sit up and make sure the economy comes back to what it used to be because where things are going, people are complaining. Families are dying, things are really going bad. We are pleading with you, the ministers and the people who are in government to put in policies that are going to help the economy. Where we are heading to is too bad," Eddie Nartey lamented.

