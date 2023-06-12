Six months working with Shatta Wale and I wanted to quit – Bullgod

Bulldog, former manager of Shatta Wale

The boss of Bullhaus and former manager of dancehall heavyweight Shatta Wale, Bullgod, has revealed that he wanted to quit doing business with the artiste after working with him for six months.

In an exclusive interview with a Takoradi-based radio station, Bullgod explained that he wanted to quit because he was finding it difficult to understand Shatta Wale then. According to him, it was not hectic getting the singer to work, but his concern was the excesses that came with him.



“I will say yes and no. Yes and no, because when it comes to the job itself, you wouldn’t have to worry that much. And what’s the job? The job is to go to the studio and record, go out there and promote your work, and get up and go shoot your videos.



“Those things you wouldn’t have a problem but it’s the extra things. I mean, I have worked with other acts where you had to coerce them to go to the studio for recordings and other stuff. That for me is hectic because we’re here for the job,” Bullgod explained to Ato Kwamina D’Gem.



He added, “I didn’t understand him then. He says something here, one radio station will call, and I’ll try cleaning up what he said, and then the next you hear is another media house calling you because he’s said another thing elsewhere. So by the time you’re done, you didn’t do any job, so it was difficult.”

The controversial artiste manager revealed that the only reason he did not quit was that they were yet to hit their set targets and goals.



“At Bullhaus (Entertainment), we have a yardstick we measure our performances with, and one of them is, depending on who or the level at which you came to us. Within the first year, your name should appear in certain award schemes, though we can’t guarantee you a win because of voting and other politics involved. We realized we had not achieved our target, so we continued working with him, and eventually he got his first award. So that’s how we stayed on, but me and my team really wanted to leave within six months.”



