0
Menu
Entertainment

Skannah features Medikal on 'Won Ya Loo'

Skannah And Medikal Skannah and Medikal

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: Emmanuel Ghansah

It’s easily the jam of the season! Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Skannah has just given us a certified banger that he titles; Won Yaa Loo.

Translated to mean ‘Are We Going’, the upbeat rhythm syncopates with your everyday weekend rendezvous with friends and the generic nightlife witnessed across Accra, Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

It features none other than Ghana’s most relatable and affable rapper, Medikal who adds his witty and carefree style of rapping to the already dope bars being spewed by Skannah.

Produced by Ball Jay, the beat is one danceable Afrobeat jam that will get you into a nonstop party mood to de-stress and unwind as you groove to the thumping bass lines and banging drum patterns.

It’s safe to say that ‘Won Yaa Loo’ is that banger sure to introduce Skannah to a wider audience and the world at large.

Source: Emmanuel Ghansah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide