Skannah features Medikal on 'Won Ya Loo'

Skannah and Medikal

It’s easily the jam of the season! Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Skannah has just given us a certified banger that he titles; Won Yaa Loo.

Translated to mean ‘Are We Going’, the upbeat rhythm syncopates with your everyday weekend rendezvous with friends and the generic nightlife witnessed across Accra, Ghana, Africa and the world at large.



It features none other than Ghana’s most relatable and affable rapper, Medikal who adds his witty and carefree style of rapping to the already dope bars being spewed by Skannah.

Produced by Ball Jay, the beat is one danceable Afrobeat jam that will get you into a nonstop party mood to de-stress and unwind as you groove to the thumping bass lines and banging drum patterns.



It’s safe to say that ‘Won Yaa Loo’ is that banger sure to introduce Skannah to a wider audience and the world at large.