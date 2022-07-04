Skare D3m out with ‘True Love’

Skare D3m

Female Dancehall singer Skare D3m bounces back with ‘True Love’, a song produced by Beatz Dakay.

The song, a slow-tempo tune, as the title suggests, talks about the enormity of unconditional love. On the song, Skare D3m professes love for her partner while highlighting that, with or without money, the love that exists between them cannot fade.



She mentions her love languages which include attention and respect.



“It’s not money love; this is true love. Nobody is going to take me away. You give me too much attention, you call me on phone to check on me all the time. You’re a blessing, only you are my type. Such a respectful man; you’re far too kind and thoughtful. You’re not a womanizer, what else should I ask for?” she sings.



The song comes with a colourful music video directed by Director KPictures. The video has scenes from the beach and a garden as the love birds express love for each other.

Skare D3m is signed to MST Records and has been with the label since 2021. Prior to the release of ‘Money’, the June 18 born had her first single featured on Streetcode101.







BB