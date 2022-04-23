0
Slapping Mmebusem was not part of the script – Salinko admits

Kumawood actor Salinko has clarified that, the sound slap he gave colleague Mmebusem, aka Ghana Yesu, was not personal but was part of the movie they were producing.

Speaking on Bryt Extra, the actor revealed that even though that action was not part of the script, they had all agreed to feature it in.

He added that they had planned to do something serious on-stage during rehearsals.

“It was planned to be serious, not a plan to create a stunt, whichever way it may come”, he said.

According to him, the incident was something they all agreed upon, but the public blew it out of proportion.

He also stated that, the gravity of the slap is what has resulted in all the backlash and confusion from people.

