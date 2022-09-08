Slay queens sleep with big men, and cover it up with hard work - Papi of 5Five

Musician, Papi

Singer Papi of the now-defunct 5Five music group has exposed popular female personalities who lie about sponsoring their lavish lifestyles from their sweat and toil.

According to the 'Location' singer, some women who are regarded as 'big girls' in Ghana sleep with rich men for money, adding that they have also initiated young and naive girls into the act.



Papi lamented how young girls do crazy things for money under the influence of runs girls.



"They lie to the fans a lot and make the youth go wrong. They will make it look like it's hard work, but that's a lie. Especially those big girls, those slay queens. They make it look like it is hard work, but it isn't so. They are misleading the youth.



"They do stuff, causing our young girls to sleep with men for money. It is not so, teach them how to work hard. School doesn't give money; it is hard work and opportunities, but they (big girls) will come and talk plenty...they are doing big men but they will come and lie about working hard," Papi disclosed in an interview on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that most women who flaunt their lavish lifestyles on social media cannot account for the money they have.

This, according to him, confirms that they are involved in promiscuity.



"What better job do you do that fetches you the big money? Show us the way...things are going wrong among the youth and it is sad. What our younger girls now do for money is crazy," he lamented.







