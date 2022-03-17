Slim Busterr boasts about his looks

Veteran artiste, Slim Busterr

Slim Busterr sends message to upcoming artistes

Upcoming artistes say I am jealous of them – Slim Busterr claims



Slim Busterr mocks upcoming artistes



Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artist and dancer, Ebenezer Asare, popularly known in showbiz circles as Slim Busterr, has boasted about his looks.



In a video sighted on social media, the veteran artist bragged that there is no artiste who is finer than him in his old age.



“When you start talking, they really think you envy them and I don't know any artiste in Ghana who is more handsome than I am. If I look through the artistes now, I can't tell who can match my looks.



“When I scan through, I don't know who when I scan through because they are kids, when you get to my age and you don’t change you are really handsome… (laughs hysterically),” he said.

This comment rides on the back of some comments made by some unknown artistes who have stated that the veteran artiste envies them.



According to Slim Busterr, when he initiates a conversation with some upcoming artistes, they assume he is jealous of them.



“When you start talking about them, they think you envy them. Nobody can brag about being more handsome than I am even at my age,” he said.



Slim Busterr currently lives in the United Kingdom (UK) and has an online political and entertainment show to discuss trending issues in Ghana.



