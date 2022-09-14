0
Slim Gee gives marriage advice on ‘Bisa’ featuring Benji

Slim Gee Bisa.jfif Official artwork for the project

Wed, 14 Sep 2022

Singer, Slim Gee has released yet another Highlife tune titled ‘Bisa’, a song that talks about the need to consider attitude and other virtues in making a choice for a lifetime partner instead of focusing on beauty and other physical features.

Produced by Willisbeatz, the song features Benji who compliments the piece with his vocals as Slim Gee raps.

‘Bisa’ is a piece of contemporary Highlife music released under Extra Gold Entertainment.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
