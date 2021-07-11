0
Slim tea, waist trimmers don’t work! – Yvonne Nelson exposes 'dishonest' influencers

Actress Yvonne Nelson has exposed companies and producers of slimming tea and other products that supposedly give women the needed “coca-cola” shape.

She has also said that waist trimmers which have become the order of the day do not work like influencers make women believe.

Yvonne Nelson made this known in a tweet shared before going for Church service.

She noted that there are only three things that can get a woman the kind of body she is looking for and those are her mother, a doctor, and the gym.

Yvonne Nelson’s tweet read “before we go to church, lemme say this…baby gyal, no slimming tea/waist trainer is gonna give you no TAPOLI/snatched body, stop letting these companies/influencers fool you. Two people, a doctor or your mum and one place, the gym can give you that body”.

