‘Snake under grass’ – Stonebwoy ‘bites’ critics for spewing venom

Stonebwoy

After urging critics to desist from negative publicity on ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert during his interview with TVC, Stonebwoy has slammed persons whose interest is only to project minor incidents that smear the event.

Tweeting the interview he had on the Nigerian-based channel, Stonebwoy in Patois language lamented the treacherous nature of some individuals while noting that he has taken notice of such postures but acts indifferent.



“Nuff a Dem a snake under grass Dem be full bad mind but we do like say we never know,” his tweet read.



‘Ashaiman to the World’, an outdoor event which takes place at the Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman, this year, left scores of music lovers injured with several items including mobile phones, bags, and wigs stolen by robbers. The Ghana Police Service in a tweet disclosed that 42 suspected armed robbers were arrested at the concert.



On the back of the development, showbiz pundit Sally Mann expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy for leaving Ghana for Nigeria when fans have been injured at his event.



An agitated Sally Mann rebuked the musician saying: “People that came to support you have been wounded, they have been crying and you hopped on the next available flight and go to Nigeria to promote your music... he could have cancelled plans to go to these hospitals where these injured persons are."

Responding to the resentment, Stonebwoy told the TVC show hosts that people are entitled to their opinions. Describing the comment as “normal”, Stonebwoy said, “surely, people must talk about us and we’re grateful to be in the news but most often, not for the right reasons but that’s not our doing.”



“We understand that media has to create some following and attract some eyes so sometimes, they try to say it in different ways. It’s all out of love,” he added.



The Dancehall musician said the concert is the biggest outdoor event by a single artiste for his community as a charity, trumpeting that it draws at least 40,000 patrons.



Admitting that in the midst of the many patrons of the “Ashaiman to the World” concert are persons who come with negative intentions whose motive is to make a living the easy way, he stressed that organisers take precautionary measures.



“I speak the truth only, But it is nobody’s fault. It can't be my fault because we tripled security every time but the intention is the most important thing,” he said.

“So I just urge a lot of people to desist from that minor…because there have been worse things. I’m not trying to trivialise things but the source bottom of making such a programme is to throw a good light on my community because we understand that years ago when you say you come from for instance Ojuelegba you are not going to be employed.



“I didn’t leave my fans frowning. They are all happy and very well. We will look to make sure that we continue to curb this unintended event after shows,” Stonebwoy added.



