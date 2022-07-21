Sneaking to meet girls in schools got me suspended - KiDi

Award-winning artiste, KiDi

KiDi says he escaped from boarding school to meet girls

Musician says a classmate sabotaged him after they escaped from school



Mother of KiDi angry after he got suspended



Award-winning artiste, Dennis Nana Kwaku Boadi Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has recounted how he got himself suspended in high school.



Speaking with PulseGhana, the ‘Touch it’ hitmaker noted that he and some colleagues snuck out of boarding school to attend a fun fair in a girls' school.



“I was in a boys' school, Accra Academy. We used to go to fun fairs in the girls' schools and all. I went for one that I eventually got suspended. I was sad because so many of us went. We were about 30 to 40 but whoever went to snitch, snitched on eight people,” he said.

Soon after eight names were recorded, KiDi claims that his classmate playfully added his name and that was the end for him.



“God being so good I wasn't part of the eight but if you look on the paper, they had written eight names with a blue pen.



“A colleague used a different pen to write my name at the end. This was embarrassing for me since they asked us to bring our mums to school to sign suspension letters and stuff,” he added.



According to KiDi, when he brought his young mum to sign his suspension letter, the headmaster mistook his mother for his sister and started acting up in front of her already angered mother.



“You know my mum is so young and my mum walked into the headmaster's office and he got extra angry. I asked you to bring your mum not your siblings. My mum was angry already and this man was already making it worse, it was terrible,” he shared.

