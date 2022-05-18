So many women feel single in their marriages - Nana Aba Anamoah

Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba shares experience with marriage

Women advised not to rush into marriages



Nana Aba tells women to commit only when they are ready



Celebrated broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has admonished women not to feel pressured into marriage by society or the flamboyant weddings they see on social media.



According to her, all that glitters is not gold as most women who rushed into marriages are now lonely because they didn't do due diligence.



Nana Aba sharing her experience at The Sisterhood Women Empowerment Program organized by actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah noted that she has never succumbed to pressures from friends to having a family.

She noted that the current trends of couples flaunting their extravagant wedding on social media have led most women into unhappy marriages.



"You shouldn't be pressured by society to go into marriage because bloggers are making people's marriage look so good and so you are thinking about all of that and you're being pressured. They are so many people who have had those pomp and pageantry and they are married but so single in the marriage.



"You must do what makes you happy, you shouldn't follow the crowd. Don't jump on a bandwagon because everyone is doing it. If you think you are 25 and ready to get married and commit you should go for it but don't let society decide for you...at the end of the day, it is only you who stays in your bed," the broadcaster advised.



