So, what exactly is the import of your body flaunting video? – Delay to Empress Gifty

Television show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso is bemused by the posture of Empress Gifty who shared a video of herself showcasing her body to the world and as a consequence, asked what the gospel musician was communicating in the said footage.

Delay, as the media personality is widely known in showbiz, said on ‘Insta Glam’, a segment on her The Delay Show aired on Sunday, August 21, 2022, that she lacks understanding of the video, and would want to satisfy her curiosity.



“I saw Mrs Hopeson Adorye in a video she posted which captured her turning around, flaunting her backside. I didn’t understand the video so I wanted to ask what exactly are you telling us?” Delay said in the Twi language.



In the said video, Empress Gifty, looking casual and excited, gave followers a full display of her body which she claimed causes heartaches anytime her haters come across her videos or photos.



The wife of politician, Hopeson Adorye, who has faced constant criticisms from a section of the public over alleged body enhancement, did not shy away from throwing jabs and innuendoes to critics as well as ladies who envy her shape and have resorted to wearing corsets under her clothes with the hope of having sexy bodies.



Amid the mockery, she admonished women who are currently following her path to take it easy on themselves.

"My body is by Mrs Adorye. You guys are pained! I am giving you back-to-back pressure. You will soon vomit from wearing those tight corsets. Just take a look at my flat stomach. A little display of body here and there. I can tell that you guys are experiencing heartache. You will die," the gospel singer declared.











BB