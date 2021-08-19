So your WhatsApp really works? – Dee Money shocked to see Sarkodie’s leaked chat online

Ghanaian Rapper Sarkodie and Hip-Hop artiste, Dee Money

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Desmond Kwame Amoah popularly known as ‘Dee Money’, has expressed shock after chancing upon a leaked WhatsApp conversation between Sarkodie and South African rapper, Casper Nyovest.



Sarkodie, on August 19, 2021, shared a chat with Casper Nyovest in which the South African rapper was heard saying, “Chale e den na ekor so."



Intrigued about Casper’s ability to speak Twi, Sarkodie shared his chat with the rapper on Twitter with the caption “Y’all get my brother Casper Nyovest a passport ASAP."

It was in this light that Dee Money, who was somewhat surprised to see Sarkodie’s activeness on WhatsApp, retweeted his post with a caption that suggests that the rapper usually ignores his messages.



The ‘Kpokpo Body’ hitmaker retweeted Sarkodie’s post with the caption, “Ah so your Whatsap dey work? Cool.”



Dee Money’s comments have since sparked confusion on social media especially at a time when Sarkodie has been lambasted on several occasions for his bad communication skills.



It can be recalled that Sarkodie, in a bid to clarify his constant habits of failing to answer phone calls, described it as a normal issue.



The rapper in an earlier interview with Sammy Baah Flex, disclosed that even his mother complains about his failure to pick or return calls.

The likes of Edem, E.L, Ivorian music legend Freddy Meiway, Nigeria's Yemi Alade have all complained about Sarkodie’s incessant attitude towards answering phone calls.



