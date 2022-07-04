Social media breakout star Mkaey out with 'Poison'

Mkaey, Singer

Source: United Mfantseman, Contributor

Breakout Ghanaian singer, Mkaey (real name Emmanuel Kwofie Krah), after going viral on social media with his freestyle videos is out with his debut single titled “Poison”.

Although young, Mkaey on this record proves he is wild at heart and addresses the toxicity in love. He sings about the emotional stress people go through when what they love hurts them.



The Twitter breakthrough act has received so much love and endorsement from industry personalities and fans that have made the release of his debut single possible.

The production credit goes to Beatz Vampire with mix and mastering by DDT.



Mkaey is currently an independent artiste but looks forward to making an impact with his promising career.