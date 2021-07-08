Social media has made it difficult to abstain till marriage – Media personality

Media personality, Sandra Apertey

Sandra Apertey, popularly known in media circles as Casandra, has admitted that social media has made it very difficult for people to follow the moral rule of abstaining from sex until after marriage.

Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess hosted Casandra for a discussion on eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes on why sex before marriage has become a norm. It is on this topic that she gave her opinion that the blame should go to social media.



“At the time the Bible was written, social media did not exist but now that is has come into existence, the conversation has become different. Whenever you scroll through social media, you are likely to see some nude or pornographic material”, she said.



Casandra further explained that, “Previously, it was difficult to find porn but now, it’s all over social media and what people constantly see, with time, gets registered in their brain, hence, it becomes difficult to abstain from sex before marriage when you keep seeing triggering things everyday.”

Casandra clarified that the fact that social media exists now and has made the conversation about sex before marriage different does not mean that it is now the right thing to do, however, it would be best if a different approach is employed in dealing with it.



