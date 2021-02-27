Social media users blast Peace FM’s Kwasi Aboagye, Funny Face’s family for threatening to sue Kwaku Manu

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, Funny Face and his family

social media users have reacted angrily to the claim by the family of Funny Face to sue Kwaku Manu for sharing some photos and videos he took with him when he recently paid a visit to him at the Accra psychiatry hospital with his baby mama and kids.

On the Thursday edition of Peace FM’s entertainment review show, an elder sister of Funny Face called Lydia Boateng angrily and condemned Kwaku Manu for the photos and videos he shared online because the matter is in court.



After the video of their interview with Kwaku Manu was shared on Instagram, a lot of social media users have also blasted Kwasi Aboagye who is the host of the show and Funny Face’s sister, Lydia Boateng.



According to the netizens, Kwasi Aboagye‘s posture during the interview suggests that he had already taken a position on the matter.



Others also took a dig at his sister who said that the only aim of Kwaku F Manu is to make money from the predicament of Funny Face with his videos on YouTube.



Check out some screenshots of the things social media users are saying below:

















