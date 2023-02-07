Social media users go bonkers over Black Sherif’s outfit for Countryside visuals

Black Sherif and Sarkodie

Ghanaian hip hop artist, Mohammed Ismail Sherif known professionally known as Black Sherif has gained reactions of many social media users related to his preferred outfit worn for a scheduled video shoot of Sarkodie and Black Sherif’s Country side.

Country Side is listed on as the sixth song and the fifth featured song on Sarkodie’s recently released album JAMZ, with Black Sherif being the third featured artist on the album after King Promise and Cina Soul.



Blacko, in a photo, was spotted in a marine blue t –shirt and a knee-ripped vintage trousers accompanied with blue and white colored sneakers, accessorized with a couple of silver chains on his neck; a couple of rings and bracelets on both his left and right arm.



Netizens after seeing Ghana’s rap land Lord, Sarkodie who was also spotted in a tortilla-colored shirt with matching pants accompanied with black and white colored shoes and accessorized with dark shades and golden armlets, could easily figure out the Country Side based agenda.

A video circulating on social media captures the two industry players behind the scenes of Country Side visuals whetting the appetites of fans and admirers for the video of the featured banger.



“Yo Country Side BTS; K.K Rasta x Land Lord; A strange matter over on this side.” Black Sherrif exclaimed.



“Are you watching?”, a question he posed to anticipators. His finger gestures in the video acknowledged the presence of a thrilled Sarkodie inquiring of fans’ readiness for the video and casually barred one of his famous mantras. “You guys ready? You already know what time it is.” he stated.