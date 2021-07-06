Social media users mourn Castro as he is officially declared dead

The last photo of Castro and Janet Bandu prior to their disappearance

• Individuals have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of Castro

• July 6, 2021 marks exactly 7 years since Castro and his girlfriend Janet Bandu disappeared



• Per the constitution they will be officially declared dead today, July 6, 2021,



Today marks exactly seven years since the ‘strange’ disappearance of Ghanaian musician Castro and per the provisions of the constitution, it is expected that he is officially declared dead today, June 6, 2021.



This is in accordance with the Evidence Act of 1975, Section 33, which states that a person can only be declared legally dead after seven years by a court, where the person in question has not been seen or heard from in seven years despite diligent and persistent efforts to find him.



Although Castro’s family and some of his colleagues are yet to come to terms with his passing, others have taken to social media to mourn him.



Scores of social media users including celebrities have eulogized the late musician with some recounting fond memories of him.

The likes of Kwaw Kese, Dblack, and many others have taken to social media to mourn the death of their colleague.



Castro’s disappearance



Theophilus Tagoe, popularly known as Castro, disappeared with his alleged girlfriend Janet Bandu at the Ada Estuary while on holiday with the Gyan brothers (Asamoah Gyan and Bafour Gyan) and friends on July 6, 2014.



Castro and the lady were reported to have drowned following a Jet Ski accident at Ada Estuary.



While the Jet Ski involved in the accident was recovered on the same day of their disappearance, their bodies were not, despite a search by the police. The pair remain missing to date.



