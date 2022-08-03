4
Social media users mourn veteran actor Prince Yawson 'Waakye'

1.21538922.jpeg Prince Yawson, popularly known as

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as "Waakye", has passed on at the age of 52.

The veteran actor passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital, with the cause of his death yet to be ascertained.

The actor had been battling illness in recent times and did recover on few occasions until this unfortunate news about his death.

The actor featured in some of Ghana's top movies in the early 2000's, having become a household name.

Movies he featured in include "Diabolo", "Chorkor Trotro" and "Babina", among others.

Social media users have posted their condolences and praise for Waakkye's contribution to the local film an entertainment industry.













