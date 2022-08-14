Social media users not happy about disrespect towards Wiyaala; call out Shatta Wale

Ghanaian musicians, Wiyaala and Shatta Wale

Hours after singer Wiyaala took to her social media platform to announce that organizers of SummerStageNYC disrespected her, fans and concerned Ghanaians have taken to her comment section to call out persons she cited in her post including Shatta Wale's team.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page, she justified why she rejected a presentation of Citations of Merit by the President of The Bronx Borough, Vanessa L Gibson backstage.



She alleged that the only artiste billed to perform on the show with her might have been behind her failure to receive an award on stage.



Parts of the post read: "Initially Vanessa blamed the organisers (SummerStage NYC), but eventually said that she had been blocked from calling Wiyaala forward by Team Shatta Wale. Wiyaala does not accept awards or citations from any organization backstage."



A host of music lovers who are appalled by the development called for the head of Shatta if it is proven that he was the one who orchestrated the supposed 'disrespect'.



Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has however not responded to the allegations levelled against him.

UNNews Chief Editor, Ben Dotsei Malor, also reacting to the post wrote: "This is appalling, awful, and disrespectful, and must be condemned. Did Shatta Wale and his team actually prevent the presentation of the award to their Sister Wiyaala?



"What did the organizers do about this? Clearly, someone needs to render an unqualified apology - though I know Wiyaala is too good to live (or perform) for awards.



"Dear Wiyaala: thank you for saying, "We now move on. Case closed." That's maturity, stability, and wisdom. Sorry for what they did. They are wrong. Keep strong. Keep on excelling. Keep on roaring.



"Dear Zoe Baraka: thank you for alerting us, (Elsie Dickson) about this. Thank you for being there to support, and enjoy."



Check out some reactions below:



































Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









OPD/KPE