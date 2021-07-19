Social media users react as Stonebwoy teaches his son 'Ewe'

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 Source: peacefmonline.com
Stonebwoy has been captured teaching his son, Janam Joachim Satekla the 'ewe' language.
In a video making rounds on social media, he was captured bonding with his son which social media users have reacted to.
Undoubtedly, Stonebwoy is one of the few Ghanaian celebrity fathers who regularly finds time to create beautiful memories with his children.
On his son’s Instagram page, which currently has over 45,000 followers, visuals of the Ghanaian musician having learning with his son was shared.
With the caption, "Learning my numbers in Ewe with daddy," the video shortly after it was shared racked thousands of views.
Watch the video below:
