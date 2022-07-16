Social media users react to John Mahama's daughter's alleged ‘wild twerk' video

Farida Mahama

My twerk video was to teach fans the dance move - Farida Mahama

Netizens wonder if lady captured in twerk video is Mahama's daughter



Mahama family yet to comment on purported twerk video of Farida



Last night, July 15, 2022, social media was set ablaze when a seductive twerk video of a young lady believed to be the daughter of Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, went viral on the internet.



In the self-recorded video allegedly by Farida Mahama, the youngster exhibited her wild twerking skills.



According to Farida, the 1-minute 35-second video was a tutorial to show her followers how to twerk.

The video was recorded for her private Snapchat story but ended up in public.



The John Mahama family is, however, yet to comment on the issue, and this has left internet users in a state of confusion, with many wondering if indeed that is the daughter of Ghana’s former first family or a doppelgänger of Farida Mahama.



Whilst others believe Farida should be allowed to live her life as an individual, others expressed shock over the video and described it as indecent.



Check out Farida Mahama's video:





Here are reactions from netizens





Na farida mahama so twerking video nam mu pic.twitter.com/nWDVUmA3DF — Emcee_OnGod ???????? (@emcee_OnGod) July 14, 2022

Ask your Mahama to hold his daughter accountable...https://t.co/eYDm2aCiye — Gamechanger (@kobe_4dPeople) July 16, 2022

I pray my children dont be like her...https://t.co/eYDm2aCiye — Gamechanger (@kobe_4dPeople) July 16, 2022

I mean it's her private life, let her be ❤️ and oh, ex-president @JDMahama shouldn't be drawn into this. However sir, you advise the government on the Economy you run down yourself, kindly channel same energy in advising Farida. Nice twerking skills @FaridaMahama_ ???????? https://t.co/njTFOuFYkY — ThePatriot (@FellowPatriot_) July 16, 2022

Dis gal grow already????! Time really flies…she’s even giving twerking tutorials, chaii ????…hurrr Farida shld be controlled b4 she get out of hands ????????????! https://t.co/gKkwaw9qGG — PrinsGh???????????? (@PrinzSarkCess) July 15, 2022

Stop campaigning for someone who cant even discipline thier own children...https://t.co/eYDm2aCiye — Gamechanger (@kobe_4dPeople) July 16, 2022

EAN/BOG