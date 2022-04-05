Social media users react to Shatta Wale’s alleged split from girlfriend

Shatta Wale breaks up with girlfriend

The romance that brewed between Shatta Wale and his girlfriend at the beginning of the year after they locked lips and flaunted their relationship on social media has allegedly ended in shambles.



This gist which was shared by blogger, Sel The Bomb, on Snapchat details a message that was sent to her by an insider close to Shatta Wale and Elfreda that the couple had gone their separate ways while in America.



Although the artiste hasn't come out to confirm their split, he has shared cryptic messages on his social media that accuse and blames ‘a woman’ for being a CID who is also interested in checking his phone all the time.

He goes ahead to warn men to be careful when a woman fights to stand alone.



This breakup news of the ‘Shatta movement’ crooner has blown up on social media after it was published. Tongues have been waggling and fingers have been typing.



It has never been a disappointing moment for social media in-laws who have deeply immersed themselves in the topic. involved in one’s love life, there is always something for them to say.



Some interesting reactions shared by some social media users read:



“Who in her right senses will marry Shatta Wale!!! imagine Shatta as a husband” while another said, “We can’t be bothered. Anything for hype. Now we are focused on Killer Blacko.”

“All what he mentioned is actually a woman who cares and wanna be with you…..u are supposed to understand each other not bossy becox u bring something to the table.



“We knew it won’t got anywhere…na force no ano y3 den dodo ekyen hurricane… kaikaikaikaikaikai ….. I come like kakai.



“Lemme go and see if the girl has changed her name from Shatta Freda.



“So every woman u date if there’s Trouble p3 u start posting on Snapchat ei wale.



This comes after Shatta Wale on January 24, 2022, announced to the world that he has found the woman who makes him feel butterflies in his belly.















Shatta wale's new Relationship ended in Tears and nobody is talking about it ???????? pic.twitter.com/YaJ76xT1rJ — Enock???? (@Wo__GyimieNo) April 4, 2022