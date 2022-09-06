0
Menu
Entertainment

Social media users react to the latest photos of Adu Sarfowaah's body

Adu Safowaah Qbf Actress, Adu Safowaah

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Adu Sarfowaah has gone on a rampage on Instagram, publishing photos of her curvy body which, according to social media users, have been enhanced.

Sarfowaah, who identifies herself as 'the toughest girl in the game', has once again made headlines, but this time on her highly endowed hips.

The actress, in anticipation of her upcoming birthday on September 9, has released several photos as teasers for her big day.

Reacting to her publication, social media users took notice of her 'enhanced' body shape, citing her for going under the knife to obtain a banging body.

According to them, her waist looks more snatched than before.

Also, netizens commented on the improper editing done to some of her photos.

Check out photos of the actress and reactions below:















Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tonardo gifted a brand-new $30,000 Mercedes Benz
Otto Addo rejected our calls to add Muntari to the squad - Alhaji Grusah
Meet the 1st First-Class Law Graduating Student of UPSA
Galamsey 'queen' Aisha Huang re-arrested, remanded by Accra Court
Traces of spermatozoa found on dead MCE's thighs - Report
Ellembelle DCE, police 'fight' over missing excavators
‘Bitter’ Owusu Bempah opens up one year after his arrest
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus