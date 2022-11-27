5
Social media users roast Afia Pokua over comments on Rita Dominic and Simon Guobadia’s marriage

Afia Pokuaa 21.png Journalist Afia Pokua

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer and media personality, Afia Pokua got on the wrong side of social media users in her Facebook post that tagged Ghanaians as people filled with 'pure hatred' that hinders them from sharing in the joy of others.

Her 'harmless' post has attracted backlash in what has been termed as a deliberate attempt to ridicule Ghanaians by comparing them to Nigerians.

"Nigerians can praise and celebrate their own. These two Nigerian couple married this weekend in the US and UK but if it had been my people, enka PURE HATRED nkoaa as if it is their money. PhD in 'Pull Him Down' fuo," Afia Pokua wrote in a Facebook post dated November 27 in reaction to two viral weddings.

Social media users have been pouring in congratulatory messages to two of Nigeria's key personalities who tied the knot with their sweethearts.

The first was between Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia and 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Porsha Williams who wedded in a custom ceremony on November 25 in Atlanta.

Also, Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic and her husband, Dr Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group held their white wedding in North Yorkshire, England on November 26. It had in attendance popular personalities from their country.

Celebrities, fans and well wishes have congratulated the newlyweds but according to Afia Pokua, Ghanaians would have failed to 'celebrate the couple' due to their hatred. She added that they could have been questioned for splurging on their ceremony.

Social media users who disagreed with her assertion urged her to focus on the brighter side of life instead of condemning the good people of Ghana based on her experience with a few 'bad ones'.

Check out some reactions below:











Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





OPD/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
