Socrate Safo blasts ‘begging’ veterans

Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, Mr. Socrate Safo has lashed out at some veterans for constantly begging for financial assistance.



He has sided with the opinion that the act has made the industry look somewhat unattractive.



Socrate Safo was responding to earlier developments where the likes of Psalm Adjeteyfio, and others have publicly solicited help on several occasions.



After calling on the public for help, Psalm Adjeyteyfio received GH¢50,000 and GH¢40,000 from vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Office of the Chief of Staff respectively. A voice note that captured him begging for leftovers from MzGee's kitchen, however, sparked public outrage with many questioning what he used the cash donations for.

Some have wondered how Psalm Adjeteyfio managed his finances having starred in popular TV series 'Taxi Driver'. In the midst of the concerns, the actor laid the blame on cheats. He claimed he was not paid what was due him at the time stressing that someone outsmarted him and hoarded some of the funds.



But Socrates Safo disagrees with that narrative. According to the famed movie producer and director, the industry favours only serious-minded ones.



“I agree to an extent with the opinion that veterans who usually beg the public for support are making the industry look unattractive. If someone tells you there’s no money in the creative industry, then the person is a huge liar. I know a lot of these guys who came from nothing but have been able to enrich themselves and build wealth by capitalizing on the sector. They worked hard and made good use of it. Some are even errand boys. For instance, Nii Saka Brown. You should see the number of houses he has built now and the wide range of businesses he owns.



“If you are an unwise person, you would say there is no money in the creative arts sector. You would say it is not profitable. But if you’re wise, you’ll see its benefits. If you don’t understand the show business, you suffer a lot. The industry includes thieves, swindlers, lazy men, wise men, and also serious-minded people. Also, it feels nice to beg. Especially when it becomes a habit and people always give you. All you need to do is to carve a nice story and people will be sending you money but bear in mind that, your life is just wasting away,” he stated in an interview with Showbiz Zone.



