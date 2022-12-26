0
Menu
Entertainment

Sofie releases vibrant video for Afrobeat bop ‘We Dey’ featuring Sister Deborah

Sofie Ss Sofie

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

The music video for ‘We Dey’ by Sofie featuring Sister Deborah is an amazing representation of the beautiful youth in Accra paving the way forward and building their own future through creativity.

The exciting feeling of the song is displayed colorfully within the vibrant visuals, the tie-dye outfits, the awesome skater girls, and the set design.

Sofie’s friends and family are in the video as extras and that created an undeniably warm energy with the visual experience. At the start of the video Sofie set’s the scene solo, quickly joined by her friends dancing, vibing and skating to the track.

This shows the different locations where Sofie performs queuing Sister Deborah smoothly to begin her verse. We get to see them both in their element singing the chorus together and having a blast at a backyard BBQ party in Accra.

It is incredible to see Sofie and Sister Deborah perform their own separate verses. The lyrics speak for themselves and portray a fun essence.

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo