Some Award schemes only give musicians plagues sold at GH¢10.00 -Teflon Flexx alleges

Teflon Flexx is a budding Ghanaian singer and the winner of VGMA 2020 Unsung category

Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx has averred that there are some award schemes in the country that are taking advantage of musicians in the country.

The multi-talented musician said some award schemes only buy plagues at GH¢10 just to deceive musicians in the name of awarding them.



According to Teflon, these schemes make a lot of money at the expense of the musicians.



Teflon Flexx said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) give musicians more than plagues, make them stronger and open better opportunities for them as compared to other schemes.

He told host DJ Slash on Rainbow Entertainment that the VGMAs is a huge, platform with great credibility.



”There some award schemes that do not have weight, they just nominate you and want you to talk to your fans to use their money to vote, and at the end of it, you just get a plague. Such awards don’t have influence,” he added.



To him, it is about time award schemes in Ghana add value to their craft.