0
Menu
Entertainment

Some Black Sherif songs more sensible than many some gospel songs – Evangelist Adu-Asare

Evang PAA Evangelist Prince Adu-Asare

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Evangelist Prince Adu-Asare has said he will choose the “sensible” music of popular hiplife musician Black Sherif over some gospel songs.

According to him, the secular musician makes more sense in his songs than some gospel musicians do in Ghana.

The host of 'Adom Mmre' on Class Media Group’s No.1FM further explained that gospel musicians are duty-bound to make sensible songs but the “reverse is what we are seeing today”.

In his view, people who call themselves Christians are just doing anything in the name of gospel music.

“Today, as an evangelist, I will choose one of Black Sherif’s sensible songs about life to some gospel songs produced by people who call themselves Christians”, he noted on Friday, 6 May 2022.

In his view, sometimes, one listens to some of these gospel songs and there is nothing to pick from them as advice.

“There is no sense in some of these gospel songs”, he noted.

Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia
‘If he tries it on me, I will go for him’ – Edudzi Tamakloe warns
Dormaahene tackles Otumfuo again
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Related Articles: