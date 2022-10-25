Some Ghanaian celebrities react to news of NPP MPs calling for Ofori-Atta to be fired

These celebrities have reacted to news of the Majority MPs calling for the finance minister's sack

Some Ghanaian celebrities and media personalities have waded into the ongoing discussion about some 80 MPs who have demanded the sacking of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

In the midst of the ongoing hardships in the country, there have been unanimous constant calls from citizens for the resignation of the economic gatekeepers, particularly the finance minister.



Interestingly, the latest to join the campaign are a host of NPP MPs in parliament.



The MPs in a rather interesting and unexpected event, held a press conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, to impress on the president to relieve his cousin of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government businesses going forward.



They also want the Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, Chares Adu Boahen, to be subjected to a similar fate.

“Notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority caucus here in parliament will not participate in any business of government by or for the President [or] by any other minister. If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” MP for Asante Akyem North, Mr. Appiah Kubi, read on behalf of his colleagues.



Responding to this development which has created some excitement on Twitter, scores of Ghanaians, including some celebrities have shared their opinions.



The likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Kwame A Plus, Lawyer Ntim, Ohemaa Woyeje, Kafui Dey and many others have shared their two cents on the issue.



In the case of Nana Aba Anamoah, who wrote an open letter to the finance minister asking him to throw in the towel, she said the majority MPs' decision is a step in the right direction.

Read the posts below:





The market has lost confidence in the Finance Minister and his team.



It is clear enough. Or? Walk, Ken. Just walk. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 25, 2022

80 NPP MPs want the finance minister sacked ???????? let's goooo. pic.twitter.com/6ie9Ts319W — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 25, 2022

The majority caucus (NPP MPs) say they will not do any government business until Ken Ofori Atta is fired as Finance Minister. The frog is out of the water saying the crocodile is smelling. If President @NAkufoAddo doesn't listen to this last call, then he's worse than a dead goat — Cowboy Journalist (@UmaruSanda) October 25, 2022

Majority Caucus in Ghana's parliament is demanding the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta?



Interesting, interesting times ahead. — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) October 25, 2022

EB/EA