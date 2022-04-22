Some Ghanaians not 'happy' with Efia Odo's black sheer dress

Actress Efia Odo

Efia Odo has done it again but this time a section of Ghanaians have called her out for what they term 'indecent exposure'.



The actress on Friday, April 22, topped trends with entertainment shows and social media users focusing on what she wore to the album launch of the much-anticipated 'Son of Jacob' by rapper Kwesi Arthur.



The black-slit gown Efia wore on Thursday night, gave away her boobs with her nipples glaring at attendees.

Photos of her have since gone viral with many rebuking her choice of dress.



The 27-year-old Ghanaian who has lived almost all her life in the United States has been admonished to respect the cultures of the land by dressing appropriately and also desist from influencing the youth with her 'crazy and semi-nude' outfits.



A Twitter handler, @iamdccore, reacting to the photos of the sheer dress wrote: "Be careful of your dressings publicly bcos not all men fi dey controlled their sexual feelings, especially with this outfit."



Another fan @frederick_boye has expressed his disappointment in her.



His comment read: "Aah!!! Efia Odo why. You're very beautiful you don't need to show your breast before people will know your beautiful. Please my humble advice don't do this again please."

A third, @mayormendoza_gh added: "I’m not sure that Efia Odo is a clear and original Muslim cos how can you dress like this and same time fast….Efia Odo is a disgrace to entire Muslim, sigh."



Also, @Corneli01961290 tagged the actress as 'uncivilized' over her 'indecent' dress. He wrote: "Efia Odo you dress like you got no parents, no home training, not cultured and uncivilized. Sometimes I wonder if they born you or they shit you. I don’t blame you, ghana if you are ashawooo then you become a celebrity."



The heat from the public caused Efia Odo to blur the images shared on her official pages on Friday morning after becoming the talk of the town.



Reacting to the move @vawulence_1 wrote: "How u people dey find this beautiful dey surprise me. We all be sinners Buh ano go walk naked den later come post den blur ma nakedness, ebi gyimie. Why should u walk naked in the first place."



Others believe that Efia pulled out in a see-through outfit just to create buzz for Kwesi Arthur's album as she is known to be his biggest fan.

A Twitter handler @mufasajr_ had this to say: "Efia Odo has pulled up a big strategy for promoting the Son Of Jacob album Kwesi Arthur should double her salary tbh will cause."



See her post below:



