Some Gospel singers are equally powerful as Prophets - Anointed Betty asserts

Anointed Betty

Celebrated Ghanaian UK-based Gospel singer who goes by the stage name 'Anointed Betty' has said that some music ministers of the Christian fraternity can be equated to prophets.

The 'Faithful God' hitmaker claimed that the mandate of Gospel ministers is not limited to the composition and singing of music.



"Some of us are endued with the anointing to operate in the prophetic gift".



She added, "I can't speak for other artistes, but I sing based on Divine direction. I can recount the many times God blessed me with music together with the lyrics."



Anointed Betty in an interaction with this reporter indicated that, even though her music is not popular across Ghana, most of her songs have hugely impacted lives in the UK and the digital space.

She appealed to the media to support Gospel music, especially upcoming artistes who crave their help in the promotion of their music as it comes with blessing and favour.



Anointed Betty is a selfless singer who does Christian music primarily to change the unfortunate narrative by many that the Gospel ministry is a sham.



Betty, as part of her music ministry, does a lot of philanthropic work and cares for the less privileged.