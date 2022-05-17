Some MPs acted like ‘infants’ when I was dragged to Parliament – Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta, a media personality, has been speaking about his observation of some Members of Parliament (MPs) when he was hauled to Parliament to meet with members of the Privileges Committee.



According to him, some of the MPs behaved like “infants” immediately after he got into the chambers.



The 'Barack Obama' hitmaker was dragged to Parliament in 2015 after he had alleged on air that some MPs smoke marijuana.

He was, however, invited to appear before the Privileges Committee to substantiate the comments.



Speaking on Prime Morning Show, Blakk Rasta said, “Parliament should apologise to me, of course, yes, you brought me there and wanted to embarrass me. You should have been in Parliament to see what was happening, when I was passing, some Minister stretched his leg and said where are you going? They were doing all that, they were as infants. Some of them.”



He noted that, his statement at the time was to call the legislative arm of government to legalise the substance since that is the law-making body.



He holds the view that the substance should be legalised.



“I don’t smoke! Parliament invited me and I said 80% of them smoke marijuana. The content of the whole thing was that marijuana should be legalised, please let it happen because you guys are those making the law,” Blakk Rasta stressed.