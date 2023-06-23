Some churches, pastors only focus on making money – MOG alleges

Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG

Gospel musician, MOG Music, has said that not all churches in Ghana have suddenly become so money-minded.

According to the singer, some churches are solely focused on making money, a situation, which has placed such a tag on the innocent ones.



Talking to Amansan Krakye, he said, “If they say the church has now become too money minded I’ll say not all of them maybe some few churches are those doing that.



“It is said that one bad nut can spoil the whole soup so it’s only a few individuals doing it and it’s been generalized to all churches but there are some genuine churches and men of God.

MOG Music who is a member of the Royal House Chapel took the opportunity to eulogize his pastor, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah.



“There are those who are not focused on money but fully doing the work to win souls for Christ and I can vouch for Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah and the mighty work that he’s doing,” he added on Property FM sighted by MyNewsGh.com



He continued “He’s been very supportive in paying people’s school fees, and supporting young ministers like myself so people shouldn’t think all the church is concerned about is money making”.