Some exclusive photos from Rita Dominic’s private bridal shower

Nollywood actress, Rita Uchenna Dominic, has held a beautiful and colourful ‘bridal shower’ prior to her wedding which is scheduled for April 18, 2022.



The actress who is set to wed Fidelis Anosike, the founder of Folio Media Group, owners of Nigeria’s Daily Times Newspaper, held a private bridal shower on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at a coded location.



In attendance were some of Nollywood’s finest actresses, including Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Chioma Akpotha, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Uche Jombo, Dakoree, Michelle Dede and Hilda Dokubo.

Some senior colleagues, including Joke Silva and Mo Abudu also joined the younger ladies to celebrate the beautiful bride-to-be.



Clad in a flowery loose purple dress and an afro wig to match, Rita was beaming with smiles whiles vibing with her colleagues at the ceremony.



Also, some cake-cutting moments and scenes of the attendees sharing a champagne toast have gone viral on social media.



