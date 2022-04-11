0
Menu
Entertainment

Some exclusive photos from Rita Dominic’s private bridal shower

Video Archive
Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tons of Nollywood ‘screen goddesses’ attend Rita Dominic’s bridal shower

Rita Dominic set to tie the knot with partner on April 18, 2022

Rita Dominic to marry Nigerian businessman cum media mogul

Nollywood actress, Rita Uchenna Dominic, has held a beautiful and colourful ‘bridal shower’ prior to her wedding which is scheduled for April 18, 2022.

The actress who is set to wed Fidelis Anosike, the founder of Folio Media Group, owners of Nigeria’s Daily Times Newspaper, held a private bridal shower on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at a coded location.

In attendance were some of Nollywood’s finest actresses, including Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Chioma Akpotha, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Uche Jombo, Dakoree, Michelle Dede and Hilda Dokubo.

Some senior colleagues, including Joke Silva and Mo Abudu also joined the younger ladies to celebrate the beautiful bride-to-be.

Clad in a flowery loose purple dress and an afro wig to match, Rita was beaming with smiles whiles vibing with her colleagues at the ceremony.

Also, some cake-cutting moments and scenes of the attendees sharing a champagne toast have gone viral on social media.

Watch the pictures below:





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rita Dominic (@ritadominic)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 100% Nollywood (@playgroundnew)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide