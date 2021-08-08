Some gospel musicians are in for fame, fun and money - Gertrude Oduro

Gospel musician, Gertrude Oduro

Gospel musician Gertrude Oduro known in the Ghanaian Showbiz industry as Getty and Friends has said some Ghanaian gospel musicians are in the industry for fun, fame and money.

Appearing on the Weekend Morning Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said just like any other profession especially nursing, one must have the passion, desire, and love to do what they do.



She opined that gospel music is a ministration and a soul-winning exercise and musicians in that industry must be guided by that.



The musician told host Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi that every generation brings dynamics because the message should not change.

She advised gospel musicians to focus on the message and not dilute it.



In her view, gospel songs must be inspired by the Holy Spirit. To her, some people are ungodly and doing gospel music because they believe it would make them popular or wealthy.



She encouraged her fellow musicians to respect the calling and impact lives with their songs.